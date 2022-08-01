New Delhi : “R&D Scheme for Conservation and Development” supports and funds research projects on identified thematic areas to various research Institutions/Universities. During the last three years, a total 22 research projects under different thematic area have been approved by the Ministry. The details are annexed.

Details of the funds allocated and utilized during the last three years are as follows:

(₹ in Crore)

Years Allocated Amount Utilized Amount 2019-20 4.50 4.49 2020-21 3.00 2.58 2021-22 5.00 4.21

Under R&D Scheme, “Climate Change: Vulnerability & Risk Assessment, Process, Mitigation and Adaptation” is one of the thematic area, wherein Ministry is also providing financial assistance to the specific research projects. 03 projects have been approved during the last three years and the details are as follows:

Year S.No. Title of the Project Organization/ University 2020-21 Microbial communities in changing climatic regime: Analysis of primary and secondary risk factors Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi, Delhi NIR Light reflective Nano composite plastering mortar/coating towards climate change adaptation in buildings MepcoSchlenk Engineering College, Sivaski, Tamil Nadu 2021-22 Understanding the Relationship between Forest and Water in the context of Changing Climate Variables of Narmada Catchment Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal, M.P.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

Annexure

The details of 22 research projects under different thematic area which have been approved by the Ministry during the last three years are as under:-.