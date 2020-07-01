RCF has made available more than 2 lakh MT of imported fertilizers for the kharif season

New Delhi: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF), a CPSE under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, is committed to the well being of India’s farming sector. Even in the most challenging times of COVID-19, RCF has ensured the availability of its top brand Fertilizers like ‘Ujjwala’ Urea and ‘Suphala’to the farming community for Kharif sowing season.

RCF plants have remained operational and sufficient quantity of production of its fertilizers were done. Apart from its manufactured fertilizers, RCF has also made available traded complex fertilizers of more than 2 lakh metric tons viz. DAP, APS (20:20:0:13) & NPK (10:26:26) to the farmers for the current Kharif sowing season in the country.

It is also noteworthy that RCF has improved its ranking amongst the top 500 India Fortune companies from 191 in 2018 to 155 in 2019 as per the latest published report.

RCF CMD S.C. Mudgerikar said that the above achievements were possible only because of the hard work put in by RCF employees in the most challenging times and the full support and continuous guidance and encouragement received from the entire team of Department of Fertilizers.

