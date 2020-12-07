RBL Bank Opens Additional Branch to Focus on the Diplomatic Segment in Delhi

Delhi: RBL Bank announced the opening of an additional branch focusing on the end-to-end banking needs of diplomatic missions and diplomats at Malcha Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The Bank has a key presence in the Diplomatic Segment, it services over 75 embassies and 67 divisions (Defence, cultural, trade, tourism etc.) of over 128 countries. It caters to 1392 diplomats through its offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

This is a full-service branch, which will also offer retail and institutional customers a comprehensive portfolio of banking services including corporate loans, working capital, current and savings accounts, credit cards, fixed deposits and locker facilities among other features. With a differentiated product offering for the diplomatic segment, this branch includes an experienced team of Relationship Managers, customized systems and processes, bespoke solutions and prioritized transaction delivery.

Speaking at the inauguration, Surinder Chawla, Head – Retail Liabilities and Wealth Management, RBL Bank said, “With an increasing number of diplomats choosing to bank with us, we are delighted to open another state-of-the-art branch primarily focusing on this segment. Through this Branch, we look forward to engage further and offer a robust platform to the diplomatic segment; and to our customers in the retail as well as institutional space.”

H.E. Mr. Vincenzo de Luca, Ambassador of Italy to India said, “I am sure that opening of your new branch in Malcha Marg will prove to be very convenient for the Diplomatic Missions. I take this opportunity to thank the employees of RBL Bank for their efficient services.”

Her Excellency Mrs. Brigitte Öppinger-Walchshofer, Ambassador of Austria to India said, “The new branch is indeed conveniently located for Embassies in Chanakyapuri. Thank you also for your excellent service to the Embassy of Austria and its expat- staff.”

H.E. Mr. François Delhaye, Ambassador of Belgium to India said, “I am glad to know about the opening of RBL Bank’s new Branch in Malcha Marg. Let me seize this opportunity to thank and congratulate the Bank for its excellent services: a very practical and safe online banking experience and employees who are extremely efficient and responsive whenever we need any assistance.”

H.E. Mr. Andre Aranha Correa Do Lago, Ambassador of Brazil to India said, “I have been a client of RBL Bank ever since my tenure in India began and I am fully satisfied with the services provided. I would like to take this opportunity to wish the team member’s lots of success. All the best!

