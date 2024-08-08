National

RBI To Slash Cheque Clearing Time from 2 Days to Just a Few Hours

By Odisha Diary bureau

The RBI plans to cut cheque clearing times to a few hours by introducing continuous clearing with ‘on-realisation-settlement’ in the Cheque Truncation System (CTS). Currently, cheque clearing can take up to two working days. This update will speed up payments, benefiting both payers and payees. Cheque truncation replaces physical cheque movement with electronic images, reducing costs and processing time. Grid-based CTS clearing will also eliminate outstation charges within the same grid.

