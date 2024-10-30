RBI Reports 60% of Gold Reserves Held Domestically, Surging Over 102 Tonnes in H1 2024

As of September 30, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held 854.73 metric tonnes of gold, with 510.46 metric tonnes stored domestically, marking a significant increase of over 102 tonnes from March. Gold held internationally included 324.01 metric tonnes with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), alongside 20.26 metric tonnes in gold deposits. The value of gold in foreign exchange reserves rose from 8.15% to 9.32%. During the same period, India’s total foreign reserves grew from $646.42 billion to $705.78 billion, with a notable increase in external assets and a reduction in the negative International Investment Position.