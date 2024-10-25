Rayagada SP Swathi S Kumar delves into confidence building measures

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada, October 24: Ever since Swati S Kumar, IPS, joined as SP of Rayagada during this month, she has been taking befitting steps in curbing criminal activities, monitoring the rule of law on a sustained basis. She led an efficient team of police officers from different police stations of the district and took prominent actions against burglary , theft, illicit country made liquor & IMFL, unruly motor vehicle driving, unauthorized entry through naka point checking, traffic violators, hooligans through police flag march for peace & tranquility in the area, ganja trafficking, etc.

“Taking the criminals to task, sometimes, may look small outwardly. For example, Rayagada police successfully detected one burglary case in which they recovered cash of Rs.10,000/- with one DVR and arrested both the involved accused persons or Chandili Police successfully detected one bike theft case within short period, in which one motor bike was recovered and one accused person got arrested or during motor vehicle checking Ramanaguda Police seized 47.560 Ltrs. of IMFL Liquor, 24 ltrs beer and two motor cycles & arrested two accused persons. These actions of police may seem minute but they build confidence of commoners, who toil in day to day issues like these. British economist E. F. Schumacher’s in his book “Small is Beautiful” introspects the beauties of miniatures and their sustainability. Similarly Swati leads a competent officers like Rashmi Ranjan Senapati, Sub-divisional Police Officer(SDPO), Rayagada and KKBK Kahanr, Inspector In-Charge, Rayagada Police Station, just to name a few. Both these officers led by Swati have been able to curb down and control the crime and criminal activities upto a great extent”, said Shyam Kumar Dash, a youth icon of the district and Ex-President of Rayagada College Students Union.

After Swati, who has a background of Chemical Engineering from prestigious National Institute of Technology(NIT), Calicut, took over as SP of Rayagada she has been very sensitive to the clarion message delivered by Mohan Majhi as his Govt is People’s Govt. The way she is taking up pro-people issues like handing over missing mobiles to their rightful owners, facilitating traffic and parking arrangement for smooth passage of vehicles of spectators in Dusshera festival and Ravan Podi at Chandili (J.K.Pur, conducting a flag march along with IRBN force to ensure a peaceful and hassle-free Durga Puja festival in Kashipur area, taking to task the gamblers during Kumar Purnima & confiscating huge cash from them, the days are not far that she will steal the show and will be in the hearts of Rayagada denizens. Apart from these visible acts, she continues her tirade against contraband ganja trafficking in the nook & corner of the district, mainly in the hinterland of Gunupur, Chandrapur & Padmapur blocks. Serving as sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) in Talcher, SP in Gajapati & coming from God’s own country Kerala are add-ons to her experience.