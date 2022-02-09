Ravi Mital takes charge as Chairperson of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India

New Delhi: Ravi Mital took charge as Chairperson of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India in New Delhi today.

A 1986 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Bihar cadre, Shri Mital holds degrees of B.E. in Mechanical Engineering and M.Phil. in Environmental Science.

Prior to joining the IBBI as Chairperson, he superannuated from the position of Secretary, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Shri Mital has also served as Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Special Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.

Shri Mital has also served on Boards of various organisations including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, GIC Re etc. During his service, Shri Mital has served in varied capacities in various Ministries and Departments of the Government.