Ravenshaw University’s Name Change: Fighting For Legacy and Future Vision

By Swagat Saurav Sahoo

Over the past few weeks, the issue of changing the name of Ravenshaw University has been a focal point of healthy, but intense debate among various sections of the university. The discourse began when in a public gathering Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra, personally commented on the issue. Although specifying that it was his personal opinion, Pradhan’s statement has encouraged a vibrant discussion among students, alumni, and faculty who all share a strong emotional connection to the university’s tradition.

Ravenshaw University began its journey as a college in 1868 and has been a premier institution for higher learning in the state of Odisha for more than one and a half centuries. Founded in 1948 and named after Thomas Edward Ravenshaw, the Commissioner of Odisha during colonial rule, the institution has many prominent personalities to its credit in various fields such as politics, social reforms, academics and art. It is noteworthy that Ravenshaw was actively involved in the freedom movement of India as many students there were enlightened and agitated against British rule. For example, the main hall of the university, in which the meetings of Mahatma Gandhi with the leaders of the Indian motion were held, gives evidence of the role of the university in the socio-political development of the region. From its inception up to date, Ravenshaw University has maintained its focus on delivering quality education to society with a historical essence.

The proposed name change by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan for the university corroborates his perception of re-branding the university to fit the traditional norms of the state and the nation. As I mentioned,” Pradhan said, “but a name that represents the native culture could be a better tribute to the spirit of Odisha and reborn India.” This can also be seen as a way to promote the “Odia Asmita” topic that has been buzzing around since early this year. Such perception is shared by a part of the Ravenshaw community who thinks that a name change is a good way to indigenous the university and gain a sense of its origins. “Ravenshaw has a colonial baggage, ” opined a professor of the university who wished to remain anonymous. This is because some students have said things like ”It might be time for us to think about how the university’s name reflects our values and aspirations in a post-colonial era.” To this, Ankit Sahu, a third-year student majoring in political science, suggested, “We’re not erasing history by changing the name, we’re making history our own.” ‘It was the definition of identity, one which embraced us, not simply as Ravenshawians but as proud Indians.’

However, not all members of the Ravenshaw family are eager to see the university’s name change. For many, the institution’s title is more than just a name; it is a symbol of the university’s longstanding tradition of academic excellence and social leadership.”

This is where generations of thinkers and leaders have walked the halls. Changing the name feels like wiping away a part of that legacy,” argued Priya Das, an alumnus who currently works in public policy. “Ravenshaw is internationally recognized. The name has historical weight, and we should be proud of that.” For others, the concern lies not in the desire to change, but in the need to carefully balance tradition and modernity. “While I understand the argument for renaming, we should be cautious not to lose sight of what Ravenshaw represents,” said Professor Dushmanta Kumar Das “Yes, it carries colonial undertones, but it also signifies intellectual freedom and resilience.”

Among the student body, opinions remain divided. While some welcome the idea of renaming, others believe it is unnecessary. “I think the debate is healthy, but we also need to ask ourselves if changing the name will change anything meaningful about our experience as students,” remarked Sneha Nayak, a first-year student.

Some students are sceptical of the timing behind the name change suggestion, viewing it as a political manoeuvre. “It’s just a tactic by the government to distract us with superficial changes,” said Rajat Mishra, a second-year political science student. “By focusing on symbolic issues like a name change, they’re trying to divert attention from the real problems, like infrastructure and student welfare.” Rajat and many of his peers speculate that this could be an attempt to influence public sentiment ahead of the student elections, which many believe could happen next year, although they have not been officially confirmed yet. “It’s all about winning favour with the youth before the elections. They think we won’t see through it, but we do.”

As the debate continues, the university administration has yet to take an official position on the matter. Given the deeply emotional and symbolic significance of the university’s name, any decision will likely require careful consideration, extensive consultation with stakeholders, and a balanced approach that respects both the institution’s past and its future potential. For now, the Ravenshaw community remains engaged in a dialogue that mirrors the university’s history: one of introspection, intellectual exchange, and the pursuit of progress. Whether the name remains or changes, the heart of Ravenshaw University—its commitment to academic excellence and societal leadership—will undoubtedly continue to thrive. The question before the community, therefore, is not just about a name, but about the identity of the institution and what it should represent in the years to come.