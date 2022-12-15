RATS SCO Practical Seminar on “SECURING THE CYBER SPACE FRONTIERS” Organized by National Security Council Secretariat of India

New Delhi : National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), Government of India, in association with Data Security Council of India (DSCI) as a Knowledge Partner organized a Two-Day Practical Seminar on “Securing the Cyberspace Frontiers” for delegates from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States and representatives of EC RATS SCO on 14-15 December 2022 at New Delhi. This Practical Seminar is one of the India’s initiatives started on 2019 under the framework of the SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorists Structure (RATS). SCO RATS Member States are the Republic of Kazakhstan, People’s Republic of China, Kyrgyz Republic, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Russian Federation, Republic of Tajikistan, Republic of Uzbekistan and Republic of India.

This Practical Seminar is the 3rd Edition which has been designed with a special focus on examining and deliberating on issues related to Misuse of Internet by Terrorists, Separatists and Extremists (TS&E). The Seminar had various presentations which gave multi-dimensional perspective on countering the misuse of internet by the terrorists and offered a unique look at a range of challenges faced by the SCO Member countries.

During the Seminar, the focus of the discussion was on how the social media is turning into “Toolkit” of terrorists along with its threats and challenges. The participants shared their experience of identifying anonymous users of various Messenger Platforms and Social Media Networks, Dark Web and Regulatory challenges, Cryptocurrency etc. There was an extensive discussion regarding protecting Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) especially from the cyber-attacks like Ransomware which is now becoming a preferred tool for the TSEs.

The delegates were provided ‘Hands-On’ Discussion Exercise experience on understanding the real world scenarios with respect to the misuse of Internet for Terrorists, Separatist and Extremists purposes and the practices in different National jurisdictions to handle the associated challenges.

The SCO RATS Member States showed their keen interest in deepening cooperation amongst each other for countering the Misuse of Internet by Terrorists, Separatist and Extremists and issues related to Cyber Security.