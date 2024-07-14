Puri: Ratna Bhandar will be opened Today, process will start to enter the temple after 1 pm. “Auspicious time for the opening of Ratna Bhandar is 1:28 pm,” informs inspection Committee Chairman Justice Biswanath Rath. Two members of the Committee, Chairman Justice Biswanath Rath and CBK Mohanty will go inside Puri Srimandir’s #RatnaBhandar, informs Justice Rath.

“A total of 11 members will go inside Ratna Bhandar including two from the inspection Committee,” says Chairman Justice Biswanath Rath adding that the SJTA Chief Administrator has sought the key from the treasury.

“We have surrendered before the Lord to give us strength to undertake the work. At the high-level Committee meeting, we will select members and the process will start to enter the temple after 1 pm. Today, Ratna Bhandar will be opened,” says Committee Chairman Justice Biswanath Rath on Puri Srimandir.

“When the Committee members leave for Ratna Bhandar, temporary restrictions will be in place. All other gates apart from Singhadwara will be closed. All the authorised persons and servitors will be allowed inside as per the list. The Committee members will be frisked near Beherandwara and entire proceedings will be videographed as per the SOP,” says SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee.

11-member committee who would go inside Ratna Bhandara at 1:28 pm

Chief administrator, SJTA

Puri Collector

ASI superintendent

Ratna Bhandara sub committee member

Two members from supervisory panel

Representative of Gajapati Maharaj

Four from servitors community