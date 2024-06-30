Bhubaneswar: Ratna Bhandar will be opened soon, nobody will be spared if any irregularity detected says Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced while addressing a special function organised in Bhubaneswar to felicitate newly elected BJP MPs and MLAs.

“If any irregularities are found, then stern action would be taken against those who will be found guilty and nobody will be spared,” said CM Majhi. Earlier, no funds and work were done to streamline rituals and other Puri Jagannath temple management. In our first cabinet, he said we announced the Rs 500 corpus fund.The Chief Minister also warned those who looted the minerals in the previous government in Odisha.

“Those who looted minerals and took percentage and weakened the state’s economy, action would be taken against them as per law,” the Chief Minister said adding that the priority of the new government is women, tribals, farmers, youths and others.Earlier in his address, CM Mohan Majhi said, “We are celebrating ‘Vijay Utsav’ today as it is a historic victory for us. The BJP will work hard to protect Odia Asmita and make Odisha the No. 1 state. Odisha is now included in the pledge of PM Modi of Viksit Bharat. It is due to the hard work of the workers and leaders that the BJP single-handedly formed the government in Odisha. We are now moving ahead to form a new Odisha.”

Speaking on the occasion, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said,” I thank the 4.5 crore people who worked hard along with our party workers which led to the change in the government. The intellectuals stood by the BJP and saved democracy. I thank the people who without caring for threats and injustice helped the BJP.”