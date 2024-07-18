Ratna Bhandar Ornaments Relocation Ends Today; ASI to Inspect Tunnels with Advanced Technology

Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb announced that the process of moving ornaments from Puri Jagannath temple’s inner chamber, Bhitara Ratna Bhandar, started and will finish by evening. The valuables are being relocated to a temporary strong room within the temple. The Maharaja assured that the inner chests are intact and the temporary storage is secure. After vacating, high-end equipment will inspect the chambers before the ASI undertakes essential repairs. Rituals and darshan will continue during this period. Inventorisation will follow the repairs, and the items will return to the Ratna Bhandar.