Bhubaneswar: Ratna Bhandar Likely To Be Opened On July 8 , The process of inventorisation of the jewellery & other valuables stored in the Ratna Bhandar of Puri Shri Jagannath Temple may commence on July 8 Justin Arijit Pasayat, Chairman of the 12-member Committee formed on Ratna Bhandar, is arriving in Bhubaneswar on July 4 On July 5, the Ratna Bhandar Committee will have a meeting in Puri Since, Justice Pasayat will stay in Puri till July 27, process of inventorisation of the jewellery & other valuables stored in the Ratna Bhandar is likely to be completed during this period.