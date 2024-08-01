Ratle Hydro Electric Power Corporation Signs 40-Year PPA with Rajasthan Urja Vikas for Hydropower

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Ratle Hydro Electric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL) and Rajasthan Urja Vikas, IT Services Limited has been signed on 03.01.2024 for purchase of power from Ratle Hydroelectric Project for a period of 40 years at a tariff to be determined by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).

The Government of India has taken following initiatives to harness the hydro potential including the hydro pumped storage potential:

Declaring large hydropower projects (capacity above 25 MW) as renewable energy source. Hydro Purchase Obligation (HPO) as a separate entity within Non-solar Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO). Tariff rationalization measures for bringing down hydropower tariff. Budgetary support for Flood Moderation/Storage hydroelectric projects. Budgetary support towards cost of enabling infrastructure, i.e. roads/bridges. Guidelines to promote development of Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) in the country was issued on 10th April, 2023. Waiver of Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) charges for hydroelectric projects and PSPs. Reduction of timeline by Central Electricity Authority (CEA) for concurrence of Detailed Project Report (DPR).

As per the reassessment study carried out by CEA during the period 2017-2023, the exploitable large hydro potential in the country is 1,33,410 MW. Further, the identified pumped storage potential is 1,76,280 MW. The State/UT-wise details are attached at Annexure-I.

CEA has concurred 24 hydroelectric schemes including PSPs with an aggregate installed capacity of 15,569 MW during the last ten years. Further, 17 hydroelectric projects aggregating to 11,376 MW and 38 PSPs aggregating to 55,330 MW are under Survey & Investigation (S&I) for preparation of DPR. The State/UT-wise details are attached at Annexure-II.

ANNEXURE-I

State/UT-wise details of Hydro Potential including Pumped Storage Potential

(Installed capacity – above 25 MW)

As on 30.06.2024

CONVENTIONAL PUMPED STORAGE Region/ State/ UT Exploitable Potential (MW) Exploitable Potential*(MW) NORTHERN Jammu & Kashmir 12264 Ladakh 707 Himachal Pradesh 18305 7260 Punjab 1301 Haryana Rajasthan 411 9200 Uttarakhand 13481 1000 Uttar Pradesh 502 13440 Sub Total (NR) 46971 30900 WESTERN Madhya Pradesh 2819 8560 Chhattisgarh 1311 8925 Gujarat 550 6140 Maharashtra 3144 42955 Goa Sub Total (WR) 7824 66580 SOUTHERN Andhra Pradesh 2596 26420 Telangana 1302 8755 Karnataka 4414 7600 Kerala 2473 1200 Tamil Nadu 1785 16500 Sub Total (SR) 12570 60475 EASTERN Jharkhand 300 1500 Bihar 130 Odisha 2825 4795 West Bengal 809 5500 Sikkim 6051 Sub Total (ER) 10115 11795 NORTH EASTERN Meghalaya 2026 Tripura Manipur 615 Assam 643 320 Nagaland 325 Arunachal Pradesh 50394 660 Mizoram 1927 5550 Sub Total (NER) 55930 6530 ALL INDIA 133410 176280

* Exploitable Potential is subject to change due to addition/deletion of project and change in Installed capacity of Projects.

ANNEXURE-II

State/UT-wise number of Hydro Schemes including Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) concurred by CEA during last ten years along with number of Projects under Survey & Investigation (S&I) for preparation of DPR