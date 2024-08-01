Ratle Hydro Electric Power Corporation Signs 40-Year PPA with Rajasthan Urja Vikas for Hydropower

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Ratle Hydro Electric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL) and Rajasthan Urja Vikas, IT Services Limited has been signed on 03.01.2024 for purchase of power from Ratle Hydroelectric Project for a period of 40 years at a tariff to be determined by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).
The Government of India has taken following initiatives to harness the hydro potential including the hydro pumped storage potential:
- Declaring large hydropower projects (capacity above 25 MW) as renewable energy source.
- Hydro Purchase Obligation (HPO) as a separate entity within Non-solar Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO).
- Tariff rationalization measures for bringing down hydropower tariff.
- Budgetary support for Flood Moderation/Storage hydroelectric projects.
- Budgetary support towards cost of enabling infrastructure, i.e. roads/bridges.
- Guidelines to promote development of Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) in the country was issued on 10th April, 2023.
- Waiver of Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) charges for hydroelectric projects and PSPs.
- Reduction of timeline by Central Electricity Authority (CEA) for concurrence of Detailed Project Report (DPR).
As per the reassessment study carried out by CEA during the period 2017-2023, the exploitable large hydro potential in the country is 1,33,410 MW. Further, the identified pumped storage potential is 1,76,280 MW. The State/UT-wise details are attached at Annexure-I.
CEA has concurred 24 hydroelectric schemes including PSPs with an aggregate installed capacity of 15,569 MW during the last ten years. Further, 17 hydroelectric projects aggregating to 11,376 MW and 38 PSPs aggregating to 55,330 MW are under Survey & Investigation (S&I) for preparation of DPR. The State/UT-wise details are attached at Annexure-II.
ANNEXURE-I
State/UT-wise details of Hydro Potential including Pumped Storage Potential
(Installed capacity – above 25 MW)
As on 30.06.2024
|CONVENTIONAL
|PUMPED STORAGE
|Region/ State/ UT
|Exploitable Potential (MW)
|Exploitable Potential*(MW)
|NORTHERN
|Jammu & Kashmir
|12264
|Ladakh
|707
|Himachal Pradesh
|18305
|7260
|Punjab
|1301
|Haryana
|Rajasthan
|411
|9200
|Uttarakhand
|13481
|1000
|Uttar Pradesh
|502
|13440
|Sub Total (NR)
|46971
|30900
|WESTERN
|Madhya Pradesh
|2819
|8560
|Chhattisgarh
|1311
|8925
|Gujarat
|550
|6140
|Maharashtra
|3144
|42955
|Goa
|Sub Total (WR)
|7824
|66580
|SOUTHERN
|Andhra Pradesh
|2596
|26420
|Telangana
|1302
|8755
|Karnataka
|4414
|7600
|Kerala
|2473
|1200
|Tamil Nadu
|1785
|16500
|Sub Total (SR)
|12570
|60475
|EASTERN
|Jharkhand
|300
|1500
|Bihar
|130
|Odisha
|2825
|4795
|West Bengal
|809
|5500
|Sikkim
|6051
|Sub Total (ER)
|10115
|11795
|NORTH EASTERN
|Meghalaya
|2026
|Tripura
|Manipur
|615
|Assam
|643
|320
|Nagaland
|325
|Arunachal Pradesh
|50394
|660
|Mizoram
|1927
|5550
|Sub Total (NER)
|55930
|6530
|ALL INDIA
|133410
|176280
* Exploitable Potential is subject to change due to addition/deletion of project and change in Installed capacity of Projects.
ANNEXURE-II
State/UT-wise number of Hydro Schemes including Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) concurred by CEA during last ten years along with number of Projects under Survey & Investigation (S&I) for preparation of DPR
|Sl. No.
|State/ UT
|Number of Hydro Electric Schemes including PSPs concurred by CEA during last ten years
|Number of Hydro Projects under S&I for preparation of DPR
|Nos. of PSPs under S&I for preparation of DPR
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|2
|–
|16
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|5
|8
|–
|3
|Assam
|1
|–
|–
|4
|Himachal Pradesh
|5
|4
|–
|5
|Jammu & Kashmir
|6
|1
|–
|6
|Manipur
|1
|–
|–
|7
|Meghalaya
|2
|1
|–
|8
|West Bengal
|1
|1
|–
|9
|Odisha
|1
|–
|–
|10
|Uttarakhand
|–
|1
|–
|11
|Kerala
|–
|1
|–
|12
|Rajasthan
|–
|–
|3
|13
|Uttar Pradesh
|–
|–
|4
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|–
|–
|2
|15
|Maharashtra
|–
|–
|10
|16
|Karnataka
|–
|–
|3
|Total
|24
|17
|38