Rath Yatra Chariot Pulling Resumes in Puri

After a brief pause, the pulling of the chariots of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra resumed for the two-day Rath Yatra in Puri on Monday. Devotees, undeterred by the delay, continued to flock to Puri, displaying unwavering enthusiasm. The chariot pulling had been paused on Sunday after sunset, with the chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath halting at various points. Early this morning, devotees eagerly gathered to have darshan of the deities on their majestic chariots, expressing profound joy and devotion.