Rath Yatra 2024: Security Arrangements in Puri for Deva Snana Purnima

For Deva Snana Purnima on Saturday, elaborate security measures are in place in Puri. Lakhs of devotees are expected for the bathing festival of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra.

Puri SP Pinak Mishra announced the deployment of 68 police platoons, including senior officers, to ensure smooth darshan and festival conduct. Devotees will pass through barricades for darshan, and the Market Square area is a no-vehicle zone.

In emergencies, devotees can contact 112. Ticket holders will enter from the south door during the ‘Pahandi’ ritual and are not allowed to touch the deities. Lifeguards are stationed at the sea beach for tourist safety.