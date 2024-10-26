Ratan Tata Leaves Shares to Beloved Dog Tito, Close Friend, Siblings, and Longtime Butler

Ratan Tata, the esteemed industrialist and philanthropist who passed away on October 9, 2024, at 86, has bequeathed his wealth to his close companions and his charitable foundation. His assets, valued over ₹10,000 crore, were primarily willed to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF), with special provisions for his beloved German Shepherd, Tito, and several close aides.

Tata’s will ensures “unlimited care” for Tito, who will be looked after by Tata’s cook, Rajan Shaw. His close friend Shantanu Naidu, who shared a strong bond with Tata, also received a portion of the estate. Tata had once waived a debt for Naidu’s studies abroad, highlighting his generosity. In addition, Tata provided for his brother Jimmy, step-sisters Shirin and Dinoo Jeejeebhoy, his cook, and butler Subbiah, whom he treated like family.

Known for his compassion and kindness, Tata’s legacy reflects his deep affection for those around him.