Rastriya Prabasi Odia Paribar’s National Headquarters Inaugurated

New Delhi : The relentless effort being unleashed by Rastriya Prabasi Odia Paribar(RPOP) to Unite the Two crore non-resident Odias staying outside Odisha and to ensure their all round well being is really admirable opined the distinguished personalities. Participating in the inauguration of the national headquarters of RPOP at New Delhi, the honourable speakers praised unequivocally the ‘Not I but We’ principle of RPOP in the direction of serving for the greater interest and benefit of Odias inhabiting in Delhi, National Capital Region and in different states of India.Founded in the Year 2016 with active participation of more than Fifty Odia organizations, the RPOP is strongly committed for providing Social Justice, Economical Support and Cultural Empowerment to the Odias in National and International Arena, elaborated by its Office Bearers. Specifically they pointed out that the Super service rendered by RPOP’s dedicated volunteers in distributing cooked food and dry relief materials among thousands of poor people during the Corona crisis, is definitely worth mentioned.

The esteemed guests present during the inaugural ceremony like Senior Bureaucrat Dr. Sanjeeb Patjoshi, Director of Ambedkar Foundation Dr. Debendra Prasad Majhi , Renowned writer Dr. Chandramani Brahmadutt and Chairman of Federation of Indian Stock Exchanges B.K. Sabarwal in their speech exuded confidence that the headquarter will not only play a vital role in the implementation of Aims, Objectives, Policies, Programs, Planning, Projects, Philosphy and Overall Mission cum vision of RPOP but shall also work as a coordination point and facilitation centre for the Leaders, Office Bearers, Well Wishers , Activists and Volunteers of the Paribar.

Presiding over the function the President of RPOP Minaketan Samal invited everybody’s Cooperation to realise the dream of making one Odisha- best Odisha by the year of 2036, when our Mother State will be celebrating the Centenary Year of Her Foundation. Speaking on the occasion the National Convenor of RPOP Prabir Mohanty described that RPOP is of Odias, by Odias and for Odias.

The Vice President of RPOP Pushpanjali Barik co-ordinated the program in a very smooth and neat manner . Organised at the premises of RPOP’s new office at the 4th floor of DP House on plot no. 133 in Lane number one of Western Marg near Saket Metro station of New Delhi, the glittering event witnessed the presence of Galaxy dignitaries, which include RPOP’s Vice President Reeta Patra, Joint Secretary Santosh Rout & Sarita Mohapatra, Treasurer Basant Jena and JointTreasurer Asit Parida. RPOP’s Secretary Minaketan Mishra and PRO Lambodar Rout joined the celebration through video conferencing. At the end RPOP’s National Convener Prabir Mohanty and Joint Secretary Santosh Rout enthralled the audiences by their Scintillating Musical presentations.