Rashtriya Prabasi Odia Paribar Elects New Office Bearers

New Delhi: Rashtriya Prabasi Odia Paribar (RPOP) recently elected its new office bearers in a keenly contested election. Founded in the year 2016 with the active participation of more than 50 registered non resident Odia Socio Cultural Organisations, the mammoth Paribar has been dedicated in promoting, propagating and popularising the art, Culture, tradition, ethos, language, literature, education, attire, tourism and cuisine of Odisha in the outside of the state. Specially the Institution is engaged in establishing peace, friendship, unity and tranquillity among the non – resident Odias residing in Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region, sensitising them to get committed for the all round development of their mother state Odisha and extending helping hands to the hapless Odia brethrens at their hour of distress. Particularly the RPOP volunteers are rendering exemplary services in National Capital during the ongoing grave Pandemic period by taking Covid patients to the hospitals, supporting them in admission, distributing relief materials among the needy and jobless labourers and providing solace cum succour to Corona victim families by extending financial and humanitarian assistances.

Conducted through both online and offline method, the election created a record by 100% turnout of voters. All the executive members of RPOP having voting rights have exercised their democratic franchise either at the polling booth erected at Subhadra Kala Mandap in the premises of Shree Jagannath Temple at Tyagaraj Nagar, New Delhi personally or simultaneously casted their votes on online system, who could not visit the polling centre. 9 Office bearers got elected defeating their nearest rivals among the 16 contestants, who were in fray this time. Renowned Philanthropist Minaketan Samal got elected as the new President of RPOP. Noted Social service activists Pushpanjali Barik and Reeta Patra became two new vice presidents. Distinguished community leaders Minaketan Mishra and Prabir Mohanty will be the new general Secretary and Convenor respectively of the coveted Organisation. Others who got elected to different positions of the Paribar are Basant Jena as Treasurer, Asit Parida as Co – Treasurer, Santosh Rout and Sarita Mohapatra as two Joint Secretaries. The elected Office bearers will be in their respective posts for a two years term. After the election result was out the Newly elected President Minaketan Samal declared that he and his new team will be completely devoted to achieve the sole motto of RPOP, “One Odia : Best Odia” in letter and spirit and enlarge the ambit of the Paribar to world Level. Advocates Krushna Chandra Nayak, Amiya Nayak and Social activists Jhum Jhum Padhi and Biswajit Barik conducted the entire election process in a flawless manner.

