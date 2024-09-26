Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024 Achieves Milestone with Over 9.5 Crore Nutrition Sensitization Activities

Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024 which is being carried out with vigour across the country has today touched a remarkable milestone. The total number of activities carried out under this movement has recorded a staggering 9.68 crore.

These activities are sensitisation activities which inform participants on the benefits of practising good nutritional habits through diet and lifestyle observances.

The entire country is taking part in this movement. So far these activities have been recorded from 763 Districts and 36 States/ UTs.