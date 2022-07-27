Rashtriya Khanij Puraskar- National Award to Promote Mining Across the Country

New Delhi : In order to incentivize the States who take initiative in exploration, auction and operationalisation of mineral blocks, Ministry of Mines has instituted a National level award scheme viz., Rashtriya Khanij Puraskar in three categories of minerals. The award money is Rs. 3 cr, Rs. 2 cr, and Rs. 1 cr for 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively in each category. Award for the year 2019-20 & 2020-21 have been given during the 6th National Conclave on Mines & Minerals held on 12.07.2022. A total of Rs.18 Cr has been given as award money to different States.

Further, in order to encourage the States to auction mineral blocks, following incentives are provided by the Ministry of Mines:

₹20 lakh to those States where potential mineral blocks are available for auction.

₹20 lakh for each successful auction of mineral block conducted by the State Government.

Reimbursement of 50% of Transaction Advisor fee for conducting auction subject to a maximum of ₹5 Lakh for each block which was put up for auction but could not be successfully auctioned.

A total of Rs.21.02 Cr has been released to States in the above categories during 6th National Conclave on Mines & Minerals.

There are presently three modules in the MTS viz Registration modules, Returns module and Mining plan module. The proposed additional modules of MTS are under consideration.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.