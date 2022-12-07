Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) avails loans of Rs. 31,357.00 Cr between 2000-01 and 2022-23 (upto 25.11.2022) and repaid an amount of Rs.12,751.00 Cr towards loans during this period

New Delhi : The RINL has availed a total amount of loans of Rs. 31,357.00 Cr between 2000-01 and 2022-23 (upto 25.11.2022) and repaid an amount of Rs.12,751.00 Cr towards loans during this period. No bonds were issued by RINL since 2000. The details of the interest rates on loans for the last three years are as under:-

Interest 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Weighted average interest rate of loans 8.31% 8.13% 8.34%

The details of debt servicing and interest payments made/borne by RINL as a percentage of total expenditure during the last three years are as under:-

(Rs. In Cr)

Particulars 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Total Debt Servicing 2285.00 2356.00 2895.00

Particulars 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Interest payment as a percentage of total expenditure. 7.39% 7.80% 5.53%

The cost of coal, iron ore bought by RINL from open market are given below:-

(Rs. In Cr)

Particulars 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Cost of Coal 6521.30* 4163.70 9051.13 Cost of Iron Ore 3867.84 4090.62 7213.17

*Includes cost of Coke and Coke Breeze of Rs.612.62 Cr.

The cost of raw materials borne by RINL as a percentage of total expenditure during the last three years is as under:-

Particulars 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Cost of raw materials as a percentage of total expenditure 57.23% 47.08% 63.76%

