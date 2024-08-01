Rashtriya Hindi Vigyan Sammelan 2024: Promoting Scientific research in Hindi Language

The Council of Scientific and industrial Research-Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (CSIR-AMPRI), Bhopal, in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati Madhya Bharat Province, the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Bhoj (Open) University, Bhopal; CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR), New Delhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University, Bhopal, organized the “Rashtriya Hindi Vigyan Sammelan 2024,” continuing the tradition of previous years. This was the fourth edition of the conference, held on July 30-31.

Dr. Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh addressing the National Hindi Vigyan Sammelan at CSIR-AMPRI Bhopal

The conference’s primary aim was to offer a platform for researchers to present and discuss their work in Hindi, fostering the popularisation of science and technology through this language. The event was inaugurated by Dr. Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, who emphasised the importance of advancing knowledge and science in our own language. “We can become a VishwaGuru only through knowledge and science in our own language,” stated Dr. Yadav, expressing his hope for the conference to evolve into an international event.

Avanish Kumar Srivastava, Director of CSIR-AMPRI, in his welcome address highlighted the importance of promoting S&T research in Hindi through this conference and urged the scientific community to contribute actively.

Prof. Venugopal Achanta, Director, CSIR-National Physical Laboratory and Acting Director of CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR), underscored the significance of using Hindi as a medium for science communication

Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, Shri Santosh Chaubey, was honoured with the Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray Vigyan Samvardhan Samman for his exceptional contributions to science through Hindi literature and writing.

The Vigyan Kavi Goshti, a special event organised by CSIR-NIScPR in collaboration with other co-organisers of the conference, took place on July 30, 2024. Inaugurated by Shri Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Department of Culture, Tourism, Religious Trusts, and Endowments, Government of Madhya Pradesh, this science poetry seminar provided a platform for poets, science communicators, and writers to promote science through Hindi. The event featured 12 distinguished science poets who delivered captivating poetry.

On July 31, the valedictory session was graced by Shri Rajendra Shukla, Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. During the session, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between various universities and CSIR-AMPRI. The conference featured six sessions on diverse topics of Science, Technology, Engineering, Ayurveda, and Science Communication.

The Rashtriya Hindi Vigyan Sammelan 2024 has been a significant step toward enriching science and technology-based research in Hindi and fostering greater engagement with scientific discourse in the language.