Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) aims at capacity building and training of the elected representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions and their functionaries and also supplement efforts of the State Government in providing infrastructure for Panchayats

The year-wise and state-wise release of funds under the schemes of (i) Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) with major objectives of capacity building and training of the elected representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions and their functionaries and also supplement and compliment the efforts of the State Government in providing infrastructure for functioning of the Panchayats such as construction of Gram Panchayat Bhavans, Computerisation and (ii) Incentivisation of Panchayats, a Central component of RGSA to incentivize the Panchayats in recognition of their good performance in improving the delivery of public goods and services is as follows:–

State-wise release of funds under the scheme of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan during last three years.

Sl. No. State/ UT 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.00 0.00 0.00 2 Andhra Pradesh 0.00 22.34 38.54 3 Arunachal Pradesh 39.59 0.00 30.07 4 Assam 23.22 26.12 44.04 5 Bihar 0.00 0.00 63.77 6 Chhattisgarh 0.00 4.04 7.93 7 Dadar& Nagar Haveli 0.00 0.00 Daman & Diu 0.00 0.00 8 Goa 0.00 0.00 0.59 9 Gujarat 0.00 0.00 0.00 10 Haryana 0.00 9.89 0.00 11 Himachal Pradesh 10.00 22.10 32.42 12 Jammu & Kashmir 6.19 25.00 40.00 13 Jharkhand 0.00 2.34 7.74 14 Karnataka 0.00 0.44 29.15 15 Kerala 0.00 8.13 12.00 16 Ladakh – 2.15 1.08 17 Lakshdweep 0 0.00 0.00 18 Madhya Pradesh 85.48 71.42 47.11 19 Maharashtra 8.44 66.76 73.34 20 Manipur 4.54 3.41 2.98 21 Meghalaya 2.63 3.97 0.00 22 Mizoram 0.50 21.19 5.56 23 Nagaland 3.94 3.72 4.58 24 Odisha 0.00 2.94 1.33 25 Puducherry 0.00 0.00 0.00 26 Punjab 0.00 13.45 10.78 27 Rajasthan 0.00 12.98 17.27 28 Sikkim 5.10 4.75 1.19 29 Tamil Nadu 5.30 56.88 39.89 30 Telanagana 0.00 12.00 0.00 31 Tripura 0.00 2.53 4.67 32 Uttar Pradesh 169.92 32.54 83.08 33 Uttarakhand 23.79 26.75 0.00 34 West Bengal 44.10 33.52 15.14

(Rs. in Crores)

No state-wise or district-wise prior allocation of funds is made under the above two schemes.

State-wise release of funds under the scheme of Incentivisation of Panchayats during last three years.

Sl. No. States/ UTs 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.05 0.18 0 Andhra Pradesh 2.20 2.47 2.95 Arunachal Pradesh 0.50 0.15 0.85 Assam 0.97 1.59 1.62 Bihar 0.25 2.76 2.27 Chhattisgarh 1.55 1.54 1.6 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0 0.70 0.35 Daman & Diu 0 0.35 0.32 Goa 0 0 0 Gujarat 0.05 3.62 1.88 Haryana 0.05 2.86 1.48 Himachal Pradesh 1.33 1.54 1.41 Jammu & Kashmir 0.05 0.60 0.36 Jharkhand 1.36 1.52 1.59 Karnataka 1.63 0.10 1.87 Kerala 0.25 1.75 2.1 Ladakh 0 0 0 Lakshadweep 0 0.05 0.3 Madhya Pradesh 2.35 0.05 5.13 Maharashtra 0 2.31 4.6 Manipur 0.78 0.25 1.76 Meghalaya 0.05 0 0.05 Mizoram 0 0 0.25 Nagaland 0 0.26 0.36 Odisha 0 2.97 1.87 Punjab 1.62 1.64 1.74 Rajasthan 1.34 1.83 1.72 Sikkim 0.81 0.86 0.86 Tamil Nadu 0.05 3.56 1.87 Telangana 0.05 2.91 1.68 Tripura 1.06 1.36 1.43 Uttarakhand 0.05 2.96 1.49 Uttar Pradesh 4.70 4.79 4.78 West Bengal 1.60 1.65 1.95

