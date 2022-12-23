Rashtriya Gokul Mission envisages development and conservation of indigenous bovine breeds

New Delhi : The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is implementing Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) for development and conservation of indigenous bovine breeds since December 2014. The scheme is important for enhancing milk production and productivity of bovines to meet the growing demand of milk and making dairying more remunerative for the rural farmers of the country. The scheme is continued under revised and realigned scheme of the Department from 2021-22 to 2025-26 with an allocation of Rs.2400 crore.

Under the scheme Rashtriya Gokul Mission information on Nationwide Artificial Insemination Programme are uploaded online on Information Network on Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH) database and are followed up till calf born.

This information was given by Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.