Rashtriya Gokul Mission Aims to Conserve and Develop Indigenous Bovine Breeds

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, is making all out efforts for the effective development of Animal Husbandry and Dairy sector to provide sustainable livelihood to the farmers. Indigenous bovine breeds of India are robust and possess the genetic potential to play crucial role in the national economy. The “Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM)”, was launched in December 2014, with a view to conserve and develops indigenous bovine breeds in a scientific manner.

2.      Under RGM, since 2021 this department has been conferring National Gopal Ratna Award every year with an objective to encourage the Milk producing farmers, dairy cooperative societies/MPC/FPOs and Artificial Insemination Technicians (AITs). This year also National Gopal Ratna Award is for the following categories:

  1. Best Dairy farmer rearing indigenous cattle/buffalo breeds (list of registered breeds Annexed).
  2. Best Dairy Cooperative Society (DCS)/ Milk producer Company (MPC)/ Dairy Farmer Producer Organization (FPO).
  3. Best Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT).

3.  From this year onward, the Department has incorporated a Special award for North Eastern Region (NER) States so as to encourage and boost the dairy development activities in North Eastern Region(NER).

4.   NGRA 2024 will conferred to 1st,  2nd, 3rd and one Special Award for North Eastern Region(NER) States in each category as mentioned above. NGRA 2024 will consist of a Certificate of merit, a memento and monitory prize in first two categories i.e Best Dairy Farmer and Best DCS/FPO/MPCs as under:

 

    • Rs. 5,00,000/-(Rupee five lakh only)            -1st rank
    • Rs. 3,00,000/- (Rupee three lakh only)         -2nd rank and
    • Rs. 2,00,000/- (Rupee two lakh only)            -3rd rank
    • Rs. 2,00,000/- (Rupee two lakh only) -Special Award for North Eastern Region (NER).

5.   In case of Best Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT) category, National Gopal Ratna Award-2024 will consist of a Certificate of merit and a memento only. No cash prize will be provided in Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT) Category.

6.   Nominations for National Gopal Ratna Award during 2024 shall be submitted online through National Award portal i.e. https://awards.gov.in starting from 15.07.2024 and the closing date for submission of nomination will be 31.08.2024. The awards are to be conferred on the occasion of National Milk day (26th Nov, 2024). For more detail about guidelines regarding eligibility  and applying online, the website https://awards.gov.in OR  https://dahd.nic.in may be referred.

 

Annexure

Registered Breeds of Cattle (For NGRA 2024)

S.N. Breed Home Tract
1 Amritmahal Karnataka
2 Bachaur Bihar
3 Bargur Tamilnadu
4 Dangi Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh
5 Deoni Maharashtra and Karnataka
6 Gaolao Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh
7 Gir Gujarat
8 Hallikar Karnataka
9 Hariana Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan
10 Kangayam Tamilnadu
11 Kankrej Gujarat and Rajasthan
12 Kenkatha Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh
13 Kherigarh Uttar Pradesh
14 Khillar Maharashtra and Karnataka
15 Krishna Valley Karnataka
16 Malvi Madhya Pradesh
17 Mewati Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh
18 Nagori Rajasthan
19 Nimari Madhya Pradesh
20 Ongole Andhra Pradesh
21 Ponwar Uttar Pradesh
22 Punganur Andhra Pradesh
23 Rathi Rajasthan
24 Red Kandhari Maharashtra
25 Red Sindhi On organized farms only
26 Sahiwal Punjab and Rajasthan
27 Siri Sikkim and West Bengal
28 Tharparkar Rajasthan
29 Umblachery Tamilnadu
30 Vechur Kerala
31 Motu Orissa, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh
32 Ghumusari Orissa
33 Binjharpuri Orissa
34 Khariar Orissa
35 Pulikulam Tamilnadu
36 Kosali Chhattisgarh
37 Malnad Gidda Karnataka
38 Belahi Haryana and Chandigarh
39 Gangatiri Uttar Pradesh and Bihar
40 Badri Uttarakhand
41 Lakhimi Assam
42 Ladakhi Jammu and Kashmir
43 Konkan Kapila Maharashtra and Goa
44 PodaThurpu Telangana
45 Nari Rajasthan and Gujarat
46 Dagri Gujarat
47 Thutho Nagaland
48 Shweta Kapila Goa
49 Himachali Pahari Himachal Pradesh
50 Purnea Bihar
51 Kathani Maharashtra
52 Sanchori Rajasthan
53 Masilum Meghalaya

Registered Breeds of Buffalo (For NGRA 2024)

Sr. No Breed Home Tract
1 Bhadawari Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh
2 Jaffarabadi Gujrat
3 Marathwadi Maharashtra
4 Mehsana Gujarat
5 Murrah Haryana
6 Nagpuri Maharashtra
7 Nili Ravi Punjab
8 Pandharpuri Maharashtra
9 Surti Gujarat
10 Toda Tamilnadu
11 Banni Gujarat
12 Chilika Orissa
13 Kalahandi Odisha
14 Luit (Swamp) Assam and Manipur
15 Bargur Tamil Nadu
16 Chhattisgarhi Chhattisgarh
17 Gojri Punjab and Himachal Pradesh
18 Dharwadi Karnataka
19 Manda Odisha
20 Purnathadi Maharashtra
Odisha Diary bureau
