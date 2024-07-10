Rashtriya Gokul Mission Aims to Conserve and Develop Indigenous Bovine Breeds

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, is making all out efforts for the effective development of Animal Husbandry and Dairy sector to provide sustainable livelihood to the farmers. Indigenous bovine breeds of India are robust and possess the genetic potential to play crucial role in the national economy. The “Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM)”, was launched in December 2014, with a view to conserve and develops indigenous bovine breeds in a scientific manner.

2. Under RGM, since 2021 this department has been conferring National Gopal Ratna Award every year with an objective to encourage the Milk producing farmers, dairy cooperative societies/MPC/FPOs and Artificial Insemination Technicians (AITs). This year also National Gopal Ratna Award is for the following categories:

Best Dairy farmer rearing indigenous cattle/buffalo breeds (list of registered breeds Annexed). Best Dairy Cooperative Society (DCS)/ Milk producer Company (MPC)/ Dairy Farmer Producer Organization (FPO). Best Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT).

3. From this year onward, the Department has incorporated a Special award for North Eastern Region (NER) States so as to encourage and boost the dairy development activities in North Eastern Region(NER).

4. NGRA 2024 will conferred to 1st, 2nd, 3rd and one Special Award for North Eastern Region(NER) States in each category as mentioned above. NGRA 2024 will consist of a Certificate of merit, a memento and monitory prize in first two categories i.e Best Dairy Farmer and Best DCS/FPO/MPCs as under:

Rs. 5,00,000/-(Rupee five lakh only) -1st rank Rs. 3,00,000/- (Rupee three lakh only) -2nd rank and Rs. 2,00,000/- (Rupee two lakh only) -3rd rank Rs. 2,00,000/- (Rupee two lakh only) -Special Award for North Eastern Region (NER).



5. In case of Best Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT) category, National Gopal Ratna Award-2024 will consist of a Certificate of merit and a memento only. No cash prize will be provided in Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT) Category.

6. Nominations for National Gopal Ratna Award during 2024 shall be submitted online through National Award portal i.e. https://awards.gov.in starting from 15.07.2024 and the closing date for submission of nomination will be 31.08.2024. The awards are to be conferred on the occasion of National Milk day (26th Nov, 2024). For more detail about guidelines regarding eligibility and applying online, the website https://awards.gov.in OR https://dahd.nic.in may be referred.

Annexure

Registered Breeds of Cattle (For NGRA 2024)

S.N. Breed Home Tract 1 Amritmahal Karnataka 2 Bachaur Bihar 3 Bargur Tamilnadu 4 Dangi Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh 5 Deoni Maharashtra and Karnataka 6 Gaolao Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh 7 Gir Gujarat 8 Hallikar Karnataka 9 Hariana Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan 10 Kangayam Tamilnadu 11 Kankrej Gujarat and Rajasthan 12 Kenkatha Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh 13 Kherigarh Uttar Pradesh 14 Khillar Maharashtra and Karnataka 15 Krishna Valley Karnataka 16 Malvi Madhya Pradesh 17 Mewati Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh 18 Nagori Rajasthan 19 Nimari Madhya Pradesh 20 Ongole Andhra Pradesh 21 Ponwar Uttar Pradesh 22 Punganur Andhra Pradesh 23 Rathi Rajasthan 24 Red Kandhari Maharashtra 25 Red Sindhi On organized farms only 26 Sahiwal Punjab and Rajasthan 27 Siri Sikkim and West Bengal 28 Tharparkar Rajasthan 29 Umblachery Tamilnadu 30 Vechur Kerala 31 Motu Orissa, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh 32 Ghumusari Orissa 33 Binjharpuri Orissa 34 Khariar Orissa 35 Pulikulam Tamilnadu 36 Kosali Chhattisgarh 37 Malnad Gidda Karnataka 38 Belahi Haryana and Chandigarh 39 Gangatiri Uttar Pradesh and Bihar 40 Badri Uttarakhand 41 Lakhimi Assam 42 Ladakhi Jammu and Kashmir 43 Konkan Kapila Maharashtra and Goa 44 PodaThurpu Telangana 45 Nari Rajasthan and Gujarat 46 Dagri Gujarat 47 Thutho Nagaland 48 Shweta Kapila Goa 49 Himachali Pahari Himachal Pradesh 50 Purnea Bihar 51 Kathani Maharashtra 52 Sanchori Rajasthan 53 Masilum Meghalaya

Registered Breeds of Buffalo (For NGRA 2024)