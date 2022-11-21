Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing for five days a week from December 1

New Delhi : Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing for five days in a week from December 1, 2022. The Rashtrapati Bhavan tour will be available on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (except on Gazetted Holidays) in five time slots i.e. 1000-1100h, 1100-1200h, 1200-1300h, 1400-1500h and 1500-1600h.

Apart from Rashtrapati Bhavan tour, people can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex six days in a week from Tuesday to Sunday (except on Gazetted Holidays.)

Every Saturday, people can also witness the Change of Guard Ceremony at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan from 0800 hrs to 0900 hrs. The Ceremony will not take place on Saturday if it is a Gazetted Holiday or if it is so notified by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Visitors can book their slots online at the website http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour.