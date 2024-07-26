Rashtrapati Bhavan to auction selected gift items received by the Presidents through E-Upahaar portal

Rashtrapati Bhavan will auction selected gift items, presented to the President and former Presidents on various occasions, through an online portal called E-Upahaar. The portal was launched by the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu on July 25, 2024, on the completion of two years of her Presidency.

In the first phase, around 250 exquisite gifts will be auctioned. The bidding will be open from August 5 to August 26, 2024. After the conclusion of the bidding period, the items will be delivered to the highest bidders.

Interested persons can place their bids on https://upahaar.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/ by following below steps:

· Enter your profile details

· Undertake Aadhar verification

· Place a bid for your favorite items

· Regularly check the status of your bid

· Aim to become the highest bidder for your desired item

· Pay using online modes

The aim of this initiative is not only to increase citizen engagement but also to support noble cause. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to help children in need.

The gift items up for auction will be available for public viewing at Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum. Visitors can book tickets to the Museum through https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/ and explore the exhibits from Tuesday to Sunday, between 9:30 AM and 5:00 PM.