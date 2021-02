Mumbai: Ranveer Singh announces 83 release date, film to hit the theatres on June 4. Ranveer Singh starrer 83 will hit the screens on June 4th, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

83 also stars Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife. The actress, who has changed the whole look of how her Instagram, took to her stories and shared the film’s poster with its new release date.