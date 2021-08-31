Randeep Hooda appointed as Brand Ambassador for Ramagya Mart

Mumbai: B2B e-commerce platform Ramagya Mart has announced its association with bollywood actor Randeep Hooda as the brand ambassador.

Randeep Hooda, a versatile actor having a hugh fan base and known for his power packed film performances will endorse the Ramagya Mart brand.

Ramagya Mart is a B2B E-commerce platform where manufactures can onboard and transact with their distribution digitally as well as connect and transact directly with new potential retailers, whole-sellers, resellers and dealers.

The objective of Ramagya Mart is to drive a specific category of Indian manufacturers by offering them a platform to create their wholesale e-marts on the portal and use the platform as an image-building tool to promote thier business.

Speaking on the association Mr. Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Mart quoted, “We are delighted to have Randeep Hooda on board as we find him to be the perfect match for endorsing Ramagya Mart.

Randeep is a multi-talented artist who has taken up challenging roles and built a distinct image for himself in the film industry and with his fans. His personal journey and on screen personality resonates with the evolving, versatile and dynamic approach of Ramagya Mart; that promises to bring a paradigm shift in the B2B space with our innovative services for manufacturers.”

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda said, “I am excited to start my journey with Ramagya Mart. And I believe that Ramagya Mart will make that difference to create higher value for businesses and people in the area of its focus. I strongly believe in the concept that they are trying to promote and I am looking forward to my journey with this brand.”

Ramagya Mart is a part of The Ramagya Group and it is being launched in the month of September 2021.