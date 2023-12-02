Ranbir Kapoor’s “Animal” Roars with a Record-breaking ₹116 Crore Opening Worldwide

Mumbai, December 3, 2023 : Ranbir Kapoor’s latest venture, “Animal,” stormed into the box office with an unprecedented roar, amassing a staggering ₹116 crore in global collections on its opening day. The production house T-Series proudly announced the remarkable achievement, hailing it as Ranbir Kapoor’s career-best opening at the box office.

‘ANIMAL’ IS SENSATIONAL…

⭐️ Non-holiday / non-festival release

⭐️ Non-franchise

⭐️ No superstar cameos

⭐️ ‘Adults’ certificate

⭐️ 3+ hours run time

⭐️ Clash with another film…

Yet, #Animal has a PHENOMENAL Day 1 across #India… Fri ₹ 54.75 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC.… pic.twitter.com/fOM9S0ASdq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2023

Marking an incredible milestone for Hindi cinema, “Animal” debuted with unparalleled success, securing its place as the biggest non-holiday opener in the history of Hindi cinema, showcasing its widespread appeal to audiences across the globe. The film, a family crime drama, received an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC before its release.

T-Series, expressing their elation, exclaimed, “He has come to conquer all the records #AnimalHuntBegins … The biggest non-holiday opening in Hindi cinema ever, worldwide gross ₹116 crore.”

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, renowned for his directorial work in the highly acclaimed “Kabir Singh,” “Animal” features an ensemble cast including veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri, promising a compelling cinematic experience for audiences.

The pan-India film has captivated audiences with its narrative and performances, drawing immense attention and anticipation prior to its release. The significant success on its opening day positions “Animal” as a dominant force in the current landscape of Indian cinema.

The exceptional achievement not only underscores Ranbir Kapoor’s star power but also highlights the gripping storytelling and direction, contributing to the film’s phenomenal box office reception.

As the movie continues its theatrical run, the enthusiastic response to “Animal” sets a new benchmark, affirming its status as a must-watch blockbuster in the realm of contemporary Indian cinema.