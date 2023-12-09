Ranbir Kapoor’s “Animal” Roars at Box Office, Crosses ₹600 Crore Mark Worldwide

Mumbai, Dec 9: The action-packed drama film “Animal” has stormed the global box office, amassing a whopping Rs 600.67 crore in worldwide gross revenue within eight days of its release, according to the film’s producers.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor in a leading role and helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, “Animal” hit screens on December 1 across multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The remarkable financial success of the film was confirmed by T-Series, the production house behind “Animal.” The movie’s remarkable box office performance, reaching the impressive milestone of ₹600.67 crore globally, underscores its immense popularity among audiences across diverse linguistic regions.