Ranbir Kapoor’s “Animal” Roars at Box Office, Crosses ₹600 Crore Mark Worldwide

Mumbai, Dec 9: The action-packed drama film “Animal” has stormed the global box office, amassing a whopping Rs 600.67 crore in worldwide gross revenue within eight days of its release, according to the film’s producers.
Starring Ranbir Kapoor in a leading role and helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, “Animal” hit screens on December 1 across multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The remarkable financial success of the film was confirmed by T-Series, the production house behind “Animal.” The movie’s remarkable box office performance, reaching the impressive milestone of ₹600.67 crore globally, underscores its immense popularity among audiences across diverse linguistic regions.
The collaborative efforts of Ranbir Kapoor, known for his versatile performances, and the vision of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga seem to have resonated strongly with audiences, propelling the film to exceptional box office heights.
“Animal” has not only captured the attention of Hindi cinema enthusiasts but also garnered significant traction among viewers in the South Indian markets due to its multilingual release strategy.
As the film continues to dominate the box office, its success marks a significant achievement in the realm of contemporary Indian cinema, solidifying its place as a commercial powerhouse amid positive reviews and audience acclaim.