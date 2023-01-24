Ranbir Kapoor plays a double role as a magician and contractor in quirky new ad for Asian Paints Apex Ultima Protek

Kolkata – Time brings change, but we all want our homes to stay new for many years. People go to great lengths to protect their exterior walls from harsh weather, dirt, pollutants and more to avoid weathered and dull appearance. In this quest, Asian Paints has been a trusted partner amongst Indians across the country. Asian Paints Apex Ultima Protek, with its lamination guard technology, provides complete protection to the exteriors of the house from rain, sun and dust, and offers 10 years of performance warranty.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy India and brought alive by prominent director Abhinay Deo, the latest ad for Ultima Protek showcases superstar Ranbir Kapoor in never seen before roles – A master magician carrying out popular vanishing tricks and a confident Ultima Protek contractor. The ad interestingly lands the message that Ultima Protek offers the best protection for your house against “Baarish, Dhoop and Dhool”. In addition to the TVC, the campaign will be live across print, OOH, POS and digital.

Speaking about the new Ultima Protek campaign, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Ltd., commented, “The simple insight has always been that people laminate the most precious things for longevity and homes are the most precious possessions. When you use Asian Paints Ultima Protek, you don’t just paint, you laminate your homes against different forces of weather: the brand promise that we have been delivering consistently overtime. ‘Lamination’ as a communication, has been associated via different avatars of Ranbir over the years, has created a behavioral shift where consumers have started asking for a lamination wala paint. Continuing the same, this ad intends to further strengthen the association of Lamination and Asian Paints Ultima Protek leaving a smile on the viewer’s face.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Ultima Protek from Asian Paints has been synonymous with lamination wala exterior paint. Our new campaign further strengthens this association. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, the ad is an exciting take on the idea that all you need is Ultima Protek to keep your home safe and looking new.”

Please find below the link to the new TVC for Asian Paints Apex Ultima Protek:

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQnO2cCO8uo