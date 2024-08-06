Rammohan Naidu Explores AI-Driven Solutions for Civil Aviation with YouTube and Google

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Rammohan Naidu, has engaged in detailed discussions with YouTube Global Head, Mr. Neel Mohan,Google Asia Pacific Region Head, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, MD -government Affairs,Sreenivas Reddy, and Global VP for Youtube Government Affairs,Lesslie Miller in New Delhi today. The Minister has aimed at leveraging technology for the advancement of civil aviation and governance in this landmark meeting.

During the meeting, the leaders deliberated on the advancing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in governance and explored innovative Google solutions that can enhance governance using AI. Shri Rammohan Naidu emphasized the potential of AI to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and foster transparency within the civil aviation sector.

Shri Rammohan Naidu expressed his optimism about the positive outcomes of this collaboration, stating, “The integration of AI and technology in governance and civil aviation holds immense potential. By working together with tech giants like YouTube and Google, we can create a more efficient, informed, and innovative aviation sector that benefits all.”

YouTube Global Head,Mr. Neel Mohan highlighted the significant growth of YouTube’s content creation capacity, which has been instrumental in educating and entertaining billions worldwide. He emphasized the importance of creating impactful content that can drive awareness and knowledge across various sectors.

Shri Rammohan Naidu has utilized this opportunity to request YouTube’s collaboration in spreading more awareness and knowledge about civil aviation. He envisioned a partnership where YouTube could play a pivotal role in educating the public about the intricacies and advancements within the aviation sector, thereby fostering a more informed and engaged audience.

Furthermore, The Union Minister urged Google to explore collaboration opportunities for aviation-related startups. He highlighted the challenges faced by the aviation industry and sought Google’s expertise in developing innovative solutions to address these problems. The potential partnership aims to support startups that can contribute to the growth and development of the aviation sector through cutting-edge technology and innovative approaches.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to explore these collaboration opportunities further and to work towards implementing innovative solutions that can drive the future of civil aviation and governance.