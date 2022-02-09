Ramban: Indian Army organises “Snow Art Competition” at Neel Top

RAMBAN: Indian Army took an initiative to provide children and youth an opportunity to showcase their talent by organising Snow Art Competition at Neel Top, Batu.

The competition witnessed active participation of a total of 45 children and youth at Neel valley in Ramsoo block, District Ramban which is blessed with unexplored natural beauty, housed under shadow of snow clad peaks namely Hans Raj & Shafawoin of Pir Panjal Ranges.

The participants surprised the spectators with their ingenuity and innovative art reflecting the hidden talent. Emotions were expressed by means of art carved out of snow and beauty was enhanced by adding colors to their snow sculptures.

At the end, winning candidates were felicitated. The initiative was widely appreciated by the local populace.