Raksha Rajya Mantri visits Naval Base Karwar to review operational capabilities of Indian Navy & ongoing infrastructure projects

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth visited Naval Base Karwar, Karnataka on August 20-21, 2024. He was briefed on the operational capabilities of the base and the ongoing infrastructure projects. He reviewed ‘Project Seabird’, India’s largest naval infrastructure project which is integral to enhancing the Indian Navy’s blue-water capabilities, with plans to further develop the base into one of the most advanced naval bases in Asia.

Shri Sanjay Seth also visited Naval Civilian Housing Colony at Amadalli and interacted with Defence Civilians of Indian Navy. He emphasised the Government’s focus on ensuring the welfare of the Armed Forces and ensured them of continued support in addressing any operational or infrastructural challenges.

Shri Sanjay Seth also interacted with the men and women of the Western Fleet. He commended the Navy’s robust presence in the Indian Ocean Region, highlighting its vital contribution to regional stability and the protection of national interests. He exhorted the Naval personnel and Defence Civilians to continue giving their best and appreciated the efforts put in by them.

The Raksha Rajya Mantri also paid his respects to the Naval personnel who sacrificed their lives in liberation of Anjadip Island during the 1961 liberation operations.

Shri Sanjay Seth was accompanied by Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti and received by Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area Rear Admiral KM Ramakrishnan. Upon his arrival, he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour. The visit underscored the Government’s commitment towards strengthening the country’s maritime security and operational readiness.