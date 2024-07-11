Raksha Rajya Mantri visits Eastern Command HQs, Kolkata & NCC Directorate West Bengal & Sikkim

Raksha Rajya Mantri, Shri Sanjay Seth visited Fort William, the Headquarters of the Eastern Command, on July 11, 2024. During his visit, Shri Seth laid a wreath at the Vijay Smarak, paying homage to the brave-hearts who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

Shri Seth was briefed on the operational and logistical aspects of the Eastern Command and engaged with the troops of Headquarters Eastern Command. He expressed his gratitude and admiration for the dedication and service of Indian Army personnel. The Raksha Rajya Mantri lauded all ranks for their unwavering commitment to national security and their relentless efforts in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

He emphasized the critical role played by the Eastern Command in safeguarding the nation’s borders and ensuring the safety of its citizens. In his address to the troops, Shri Sanjay Seth stated, “The dedication and professionalism exhibited by all ranks of the Eastern Command are exemplary. Your tireless efforts and sacrifices are a testament to the strength and resilience of our armed forces. The nation is indebted to you for your unwavering vigilance and unflinching courage in the face of adversity.”

During the visit, Shri Seth also acknowledged the challenges faced by the Eastern Command due to the difficult terrain and weather conditions. He assured the troops that the government is committed to providing the necessary support and resources to ensure their operational readiness and well-being. “Your service in these demanding conditions is not only a duty but a profound act of patriotism. The nation stands behind you and is proud of your contributions to our collective security,” he added.

Later, Shri Sanjay Seth visited NCC Directorate West Bengal & Sikkim and interacted with Officers, Instructors, Associate NCC Officers and Cadets of the Directorate at the NCC Institute in Maidan, Kolkata. The RRM was given an immaculate Joint Services Guard of Honour by the smart Army, Air and Naval Wing Cadets of the Directorate. Cadets presented a vibrant cultural program and showcased a wide canvas of their training while interacting with the RRM.

In his address, RRM commended the Cadets for their selfless commitment to Rashtra Nirman, reflective in various activities undertaken across remote locations by them. He mentioned that character qualities, values and ethos which they imbibe and spread, epitomise real spirit of unity in diversity that our Nation stands for. As future leaders of our great Nation, the RRM exhorted the disciplined youth cadre of NCC to stay committed selflessly. He appreciated the forward looking efforts of the NCC Directorate team and the wide range of training, Social Welfare and Community Development initiatives being taken by them across West Bengal & Sikkim.

During his interaction with the RRM, the ADG West Bengal & Sikkim highlighted the major initiative being taken up by the Directorate towards the NCC expansion and in performing their transformational mandate. The ADG thanked RRM for his inspiring visit to the NCC Directorate.