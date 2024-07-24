Raksha Rajya Mantri visits DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth visited Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Bhawan in New Delhi on July 24, 2024. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat gave him a detailed presentation on the recent achievements, major ongoing projects and the future roadmap. He was also apprised about the DRDO developed cutting-edge state-of-the-art technologies and systems being used by the Armed Forces and those under development.

The Raksha Rajya Mantri was also briefed about the various collaborations of DRDO with private sector industry, MSMEs and academia to focus on deep tech areas like artificial intelligence, robotics, cyber security, unmanned systems, advanced materials including dual use technology, where rapid innovation can significantly enhance defence capabilities. He was further apprised about how the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme is encouraging the participation of private industries, especially start-ups and MSMEs, to create an ecosystem aimed at enhancing the capabilities in cutting-edge technology and promoting ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence. DRDO’s initiatives to involve the industry from the initial stages of development of systems, availability of DRDO patents to the industry and support to academia through DRDO Industry Academia – Centres of Excellence, extramural research grants etc were also explained.

In his address, Shri Sanjay Seth appreciated the commitment and dedication of DRDO scientists in making the country self-reliant. He asserted that DRDO should aim to make the country a global leader in futuristic defence technologies. He also appreciated the DRDO initiatives to promote the participation of academia and industry in defence technologies.