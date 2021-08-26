Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt meets family of Subedar Ram Singh who got killed in action in Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi : Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt visited Meerut on August 26, 2021 and met the family of Subedar Ram Singh who was killed in action during an anti-terror operation at Rajouri in Jammu & Kashmir on the intervening night of August 18-19, 2021. Extending his condolences to the family, Shri Ajay Bhatt paid homage to the fallen hero and recalled his bravery during the operation. He assured the family of all possible support from the government. “We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the families of the brave soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the Nation,” he said.

Originally from Pauri in Uttarakhand, Subedar Ram Singh’s family resides in Meerut and the slain officer was about to retire in a few months. The Central and Uttar Pradesh governments have announced a total financial assistance of over Rs 1.2 crore to the next-to-kin of the officer.