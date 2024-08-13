Raksha Rajya Mantri reviews preparations for Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth on August 13, 2024 inspected the preparations for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort and appreciated the efforts of the NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, concerned officials and personnel deployed on duty.

Later addressing the NCC cadets and NSS volunteers who are participating in the 78th Independence Day Celebrations, he said that the warriors who sacrificed their lives for the country will always be a source of inspiration for all of us. He described NCC cadets as the future soldiers who would be a strong pillar for maintaining the unity and integrity of the country. “ You act as force multiplier of change taking many initiatives of social service and community development. You have worked for many National Missions such as National Mission for Clean Ganga, Clean India Campaign, International Yoga Day, making these successful by sheer dedication and hard work. Even now you are working hard for making the Independence Day Celebrations a success ”, he said.

Raksha Rajya Mantri added that the role of NCC cadets will be important in realizing Prime Minister Shri Modiji’s Vision of “Aatmnirbhar Bharat” and “Viksit Bharat”

Shri Sanjay Seth appreciated the enthusiasm and morale of NCC cadets and felicitated them with mementos.