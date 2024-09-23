Raksha Rajya Mantri Inaugurates the State Representatives and Additional/Deputy Directors General Conference of NCC

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth inaugurated the Joint State Representatives and Additional/Deputy Directors General (JS R&A/D) Conference of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) today on September 23, 2024 in New Delhi. Addressing the conference, he emphasized the NCC’s crucial role in nation-building. He highlighted how the organization helps shape disciplined, responsible, and motivated young citizens, while also fostering leadership skills across various aspects of life.

Highlighting the NCC’s involvement in national initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, International Yoga Day, Environment Protection, Digital Awareness and its commitment to societal welfare alongside traditional training, RRM urged state governments to honour their commitments in providing necessary manpower, funding, and infrastructure to support the expansion and enhancement of NCC’s presence in their regions.

He informed that the government has recently approved an expansion plan to increase NCC cadet vacancies by three lakhs, raising the total strength from 17 lakhs to 20 lakhs in the coming years. This expansion will also see the inclusion of ex-servicemen as NCC instructors, utilizing their skills and experience to ensure high-quality training and create new employment opportunities for the veterans, he added.

Lt. Gen Gurbirpal Singh, DGNCC highlighted the progress and achievements of the NCC over the past two years as well as its plans for future expansion. He apprised the state representatives and the Senior officials for establishing well equipped training & camping infrastructure in various parts of all states to ensure high degree of incentive and motivation for cadets.

JS R&A/D is a biennial event which witnessed participation of Minsters of Education, Ministers of Youth & Sports as well as senior representatives from the Departments handling NCC affairs in their respective State. Senior officers from the Ministry of Defence along with DGNCC, the NCC Heads from all States and senior officers from HQ DGNCC, were also present in the conference. Conduct of NCC activities is a joint responsibility of the Central and State Governments in terms of policies, finances, administrative and other aspects. Therefore, this conference provides a platform to plan, implement and coordinate the NCC activities in the entire nation.