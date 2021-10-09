Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt visits Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory

New Delhi : Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt visited Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) premier lab, Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL) in Dehradun on October 08, 2021.

Director of DEAL P K Sharma briefed the Raksha Rajya Mantri about various ongoing and planned projects and the production status of the products developed by the laboratory and users’ satisfaction.

During the visit, Ajay Bhatt discussed the activities of DEAL at length and made several suggestions towards encouraging private production units in Uttarakhand to boost local defence manufacturing and also on induction policy of products developed by the DRDO.

The Raksha Rajya Mantri was demonstrated the products and technologies developed by the DEAL for the Armed Forces. This included SDR, GSAT-6 terminals, Troposcatter Modem, HD-VLF communication system and Data Links for RUSTOM-II MALE UAV and AEW&CS.

Ajay Bhatt appreciated the efforts of laboratory in developing state-of-the-art communication and surveillance systems and technologies. He also lauded the efforts of the DEAL towards the social responsibilities including setup of COVID-19 related support, communication support during natural calamities, providing internship to engineering graduates and post graduates, organising webinars with universities, and showcasing of products developed by the laboratory for general public at various occasions. He also planted a sapling on the campus of the laboratory.