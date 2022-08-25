Raksha Mantri to hold bilateral talks with his Tanzanian counterpart in New Delhi on 26 Aug 22 to further enhance defence cooperation

New Delhi : Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will hold bilateral talks with Tanzanian Minister of Defence and National Service Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax in New Delhi on 26 Aug 2022. During the bilateral talks, the two Ministers will review the defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new avenues including Defence Industry Cooperation to further strengthen bilateral engagements. The over-arching framework for progressing activities for defence cooperation is the MoU signed between both countries in 2003.

Dr. Tax will also be visiting Hyderabad during her stay in India, where she would be interacting with Indian Defence Industries.