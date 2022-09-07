Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh to participate in India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo on 8th September

New Delhi : Upon completion of his visit to Mongolia, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will leave for Japan on September 07, 2022 on a three-day official visit. The Raksha Mantri, along with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, will participate in the 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo on September 08, 2022. The Japanese side will be represented by Minister of Defence Mr Yasukazu Hamada and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The 2+2 Dialogue will review bilateral cooperation across domains and chart out the way forward. India and Japan are pursuing a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. This year marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In addition to the 2+2 dialogue, Shri Rajnath Singh will separately hold bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart to further strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries across various sectors. He is also scheduled to call on the Prime Minister of Japan Mr Fumio Kishida during the visit.

The Raksha Mantri will also attend a community event organised by the Embassy of India in Tokyo and interact with the Indian diaspora in Japan.