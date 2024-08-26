Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visits National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh visited the National Civil Rights Museum and interacted with the Indian community in Memphis, Tennessee on August 25, 2024 on the last day of his tour to US. The National Civil Rights Museum traces the history of the civil rights movement in the US from the 17th century to the present, and is built around the site of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr in 1968. It also has a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, acknowledging his inspiration for non-violent struggle.

Interacting with the Indian diaspora from Memphis, Atlanta, Nashville, and other nearby areas, Shri Rajnath Singh lauded the achievements of the community members and their contribution to society, science and economy. He described them as a ‘living bridge’ between India and US, fostering close relations and goodwill.

The Raksha Mantri also acknowledged the efforts of the Indian community in establishing an exhibit of Mahatma Gandhi and placing two honorary ‘Gandhi Way’ street signals near the National Civil Rights Museum on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019. In this last event of his US visit, Shri Rajnath Singh underlined India’s growth story in the last decade, and the immense potential with a promising future.