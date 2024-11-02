Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visits Field Gun Factory, Kanpur; Takes stock of critical indigenous defence capabilities

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, on November 02, 2024, visited the Field Gun Factory, Kanpur, a unit of Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), in Uttar Pradesh. It specialises in manufacturing Barrel and Breach assemblies of various Artillery Guns and Tanks including Tank T-90 and Dhanush Gun.

During the visit, Raksha Mantri inspected key facilities, including the Heat Treatment and the New Assembly Shop of the factory, to take stock of critical indigenous defence capabilities. He was accompanied by Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat.

Following the visit to the shop floor, Shri Rajnath Singh was briefed by the CMDs of three Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) based in Kanpur – AWEIL, Troop Comforts India Limited, Gliders India Limited – and Director of Defence Materials and Stores Research & Development Establishment, a DRDO laboratory located in Kanpur.

During the presentations, the CMDs of the new DPSUs apprised Raksha Mantri about the product profile, major ongoing projects, R&D efforts and modernisation activities being undertaken in their pursuit to meet the requirement of the Services.

AWEIL specialises in manufacturing of Small, Medium and large caliber Gun systems. The main products of TCL are Combat Uniforms, Ballistic Protective Gears, Extreme Cold Clothing and Tentages for high altitude. Whereas, GIL has the largest and oldest production unit of parachutes in India.