Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh Speaks to Top Indian Army Leaders During Army Commanders’ Conference

The second Army Commanders’ Conference of year 2024, commenced in a hybrid format on 10 Oct 2024 in a forward location at Gangtok. Conduct of the Senior Commanders Conference at a forward location underlines Indian Army’s focus on ground releaties. During the event, Indian Army’s apex leadership comprehensively deliberated upon all aspects of existing security scenarios, situation along the borders and in the hinterland and challenges for the present security apparatus. In addition, the conference is also focusing on issues pertaining to organisational restructuring, logistics, administration and human resource management. The main highlight of the second day of the conference was the address by the Hon’ble Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh, to the senior leadership of the Indian Army, which was preceded by a brief on “Security Dynamics in the Regional Conduct: Challenges and mitigation measures”. Owing to the bad weather at Gangtok the address of the Hon’ble Raksha Mantri was in Vintual mode from Army Location at Sukhna.

The Raksha Mantri reasserted the faith of entire Nation in the Indian Army as one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country. He highlighted the significant role being played by the Army in guarding our borders and fighting terrorism apart from providing assistance to the civil administration in every need of hour. Hon’ble Raksha Mantri commended every soldier for his contribution and satuted the Brave ones who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. He expressed his elation to be present in the Army Commander’s conference and applauded the Army leadership for successfully taking ahead the ‘Defence and Security’ vision of the Nation and the Hon’ble Prime Minister. Raksha Mantri stated that he has been attending the Army Commender Conference for over 5 years now and commended that these higher leadership conferences are not only beneficial for the Armed Forces but also for the nation as a whole. He also complimented the Indian Army’s approach on the infusion and absorption of cutting edge technology.

The Hon’ble Raksha Mantri stressed upon the present complex and ambiguous world situation which affects everyone globally. He stated that “Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars and the same is evident in the recent conflicts happening in various parts of world. This necessitates that Armed Forces should keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies. We must keep learning from the incidents to include the global ones, happended in present as also in past, so as to avert the damage control. Be alert, regularly modernise and prepare continously for various contigencies”.

Commenting on the current situation along the Northern borders, the Hon’ble Raksha Mantri expressed full confidence in the Army for any contingency though, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue at all levels. The Raksha Mantri complimented the efforts of BRO, which has led to the incomparable improvement of road communication in the borders both Western and Northern, while working under difficult conditions and the improvement must continue.

Referring to the situation along the Western borders, he complimented the Indian Army’s response to cross border terrorism, however the proxy war by the adversary continues. The Hon’ble Raksha Mantri said “I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/ Police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability and peace in the region which was also evident in the recently conducted elections in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, and for this I again compliment the Indian Army”.

The Raksha Mantri commended the Army for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities which he has always been experiencing first hand during his visits to forward areas. He also paid tributes to all the brave hearts for making the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of the motherland. He complimented the significant contributions made by the Army in military diplomacy to further our national security interests by creating sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign Armies. He also applauded Indian Army for a great performance by the Army Sportspersons in the recent Olympic Games 2024. The Raksha Mantri also commended the Army and Armed Forces for their contribution towards Swatchta Abhiyaan over the years and stated that the same should be a motivation for others as well.

The Hon’ble Raksha Mantri stressed upon the technological advancement taking place in every sphere of our life and applauded the Armed Forces for aptly incorporating them. He appreciated the Army’s efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier educational institutions and thereby progressing towards the aim of ‘Modernisation through Indigenisation’ or ‘Atmanirbharta’. Raksha Mantri stated that modernisation of weapons for every soldier through Atmanirbharta is the key focus of the government and the government is completely with the Armed Forces in this aspect.

He concluded by saying that issues related to “Defence diplomacy, indigenisation, information warfare, defence infrastructure and force modernisation should always be contemplated in such a forum. War preparedness should be a continuous phenomena and we should always be ready for unpredictables for the uncertainties that may crop up any time. We should always be strengthening our fighting skills and weapons technologies so as to act effetively wherever called for. The Nation is proud of its Army and the Government is committed to facilitate the Army in their forward movement, on the road to reforms and capability modernisation”.