Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh reviews the performance of DPSUs; Receives dividend cheques amounting to Rs 1,620 crore

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh reviewed the performance of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) at South Block, New Delhi on October 29, 2024. He emphasised the importance of development of new technology by DPSUs & indigenisation and lauded the role of DPSUs in preparedness of the Armed Forces.

Raksha Mantri directed the DPSUs to put dedicated efforts and resources towards Research & Development (R&D), Export & Indigenisation. He further exhorted them on increasing the production capacity, quality of products and timely deliveries to Armed forces.

Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated CMD, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on getting the Maharatna Status & becoming the 14th Maharatna PSU of India and first among the DPSUs. He also encouraged other DPSUs to become maharatna and navratna. Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar briefed the minister about the overview of DPSUs including financial performance, present status & category of DPSUs and further efforts by them in the areas of R&D & Indigenisation etc.

At the end of the review, DPSUs namely HAL, Bharat Electronics Limited, BEML Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd and Goa Shipyard Limited handed over Dividend Cheques amounting to Rs. 1620 Cr to Raksha Mantri.