Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh reviews progress in construction of various infrastructure projects along northern border during a high-level meeting in New Delhi

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi on March 14, 2023 to review the progress in construction of various infrastructure projects on the northern border areas. The Raksha Mantri called for expediting all pending projects on top priority, stating that ‘whole of nation’ approach should be adopted in matters of national security. To fast-track the pending projects, it has been decided to set up a committee of Secretaries which will meet at frequent intervals.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy Shri RK Singh, Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt, National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane and other senior officials of the concerned Ministries attended the meeting.