Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh recovering well after being tested COVID-19 positive

New Delhi : A team of doctors from Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi Cantonment examined Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi on January 11, 2022. The Raksha Mantri is currently under home quarantine after being tested positive of COVID-19 with mild symptoms. According to the team of doctors, Shri Rajnath Singh is recovering well.

Through a tweet on January 10, 2022, Shri Rajnath Singh had informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine.